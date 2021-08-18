The UAE claims to be hosting the former Afghan president on humanitarian grounds.

After fleeing his nation under a Taliban takeover, the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it is harboring former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani “on humanitarian grounds.”

After fleeing Afghanistan over the weekend in the face of a Taliban offensive, Ghani’s whereabouts were unknown.

In a brief statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced, “The UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.”

Ghani departed Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban drew closer to Kabul, before the rebels marched unchallenged into the Afghan capital.

Ghani said in a Facebook post that the “Taliban have won” and that he fled to avert a “bloodbath.”

Unconfirmed sources stated the 72-year-old had gone to Oman, Tajikistan, or Uzbekistan until Wednesday. Some suspected that he had fled to Lebanon, the homeland of his wife.

Following two decades of conflict that lost hundreds of thousands of lives, the Taliban completed a stunningly quick rout of Afghanistan’s major cities in just ten days, with comparatively little violence.

As US President Joe Biden sought to complete the evacuation of US soldiers, the collapse occurred.

Biden acknowledged on Monday that the Taliban offensive had progressed faster than predicted, but defended his choice to withdraw and chastised Ghani’s government.

On Tuesday, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan declined to comment on Ghani, saying he “is no longer a factor in Afghanistan.”

The US, on the other hand, has continued to refer to Ghani as “President,” despite the fact that the State Department has stated that there has been no formal turnover of power.

Following the September 11 attacks in 2001, US-led forces invaded the country and overthrew the Taliban, who had provided Al-Qaeda with safe haven.

The United Arab Emirates, an oil-rich Gulf country, has welcomed past leaders and their relatives who have become persona non grata in their own country before.

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was sentenced to five years in prison in his nation in his absence, was hosted in Dubai in 2017.

The UAE was Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto’s home during her eight years in exile before she was assassinated in 2007. Spain’s king Juan Carlos went into self-exile in the UAE in August last year as questions about the origins of his fortune grew, and the UAE was Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto’s home during her eight years in exile before she was assassinated in 2007.

The UAE is one of three countries, the other two being Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.