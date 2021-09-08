The Turkish Lira is in free fall as a result of Central Banker’s remarks.

On Wednesday, the Turkish currency fell to one of its lowest levels of the year amid speculation that the central bank was likely to lower interest rates in the face of rising inflation.

Last month, Turkey’s annual inflation rate rose to 19.25 percent, above the central bank’s policy rate of 19 percent.

For months, the central bank has promised to keep real interest rates positive so that Turks are not enticed to spend money rather than deposit it in their accounts.

At its next policy meeting on September 23, it would have to raise its policy rate to at least 19.5 percent.

However, central bank governor Sehap Kavcioglu told investors that consumer prices are expected to fall in the coming months, and that the bank will now base future decisions on “core” inflation, which is below 17% after excluding volatile items like food and fuel.

According to Turkish media, “extraordinary conditions that have developed as a result of the epidemic have elevated the importance of core inflation indicators.”

“Basic indicators are used to determine the global monetary policy stance, excluding transient influences emerging from locations beyond the sphere of control of monetary policy.”

The Turkish lira plummeted by as much as 1.5 percent versus the dollar on Wednesday afternoon, trading around the 8.45 mark.

Turkey’s central bank is ostensibly autonomous, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been pressuring it to decrease interest rates.

Since 2019, Turkey’s president has sacked three central bankers for either hiking borrowing costs or not decreasing them quickly enough.

Erdogan is well-known for his unconventional stance that high interest rates generate inflation rather than taming it by raising the cost of conducting business.

For the past five months, Kavcioglu has maintained the bank’s policy rate constant, and he previously stated that he will focus on combatting inflation.

Erdogan, on the other hand, has stated that he expects borrowing prices to begin falling fast in order to help encourage economy.

Kavcioglu’s comments, according to Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management in London, reveal that his “commitment to retain positive real interest rates means nothing actually from a market standpoint.”

In an email to clients, he wrote, “He is definitely determined not to boost rates if he can get away with it, and will slash at the earliest opportunity.”

The Fed upped its year-end inflation projection to 16.2 percent from 14.1 percent this week.

The Turkish economy is expected to grow, according to analysts.