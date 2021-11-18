The Turkish Lira is falling as the central bank lowers interest rates.

The Turkish currency fell even further on Thursday as the central bank cut interest rates for the third month in a row, ostensibly in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands.

Despite growing inflation and a rapidly sinking currency, the ECB decreased its target rate from 16 to 15%.

Prior to the news, the lira, the worst-performing emerging market currency in 2021, dropped to an all-time low of 10.98 against the dollar.

Later, it was trading at 10.84 lira to the dollar.

For some reason, the bank decision was delayed by five minutes.

In a note to investors, BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash described the decision as “just a fairly stupid action.”

“The lira and Turkey are in grave danger,” he said.

Erdogan, a vocal opponent of high interest rates as a means of promoting investment and economic growth, called for a rate drop on Wednesday.

“I will continue to fight against (high) interest rates, I will continue to fight against inflation as long as I am in this position,” he said.

“We’ll take this burden of high interest rates off people’s shoulders. We would never allow interest (rates) to oppress our people “he stated

Erdogan further justified his decision in a speech to members of his ruling AKP party in parliament, citing a scripture from the Koran that expressly outlaws interest.

He stated, “I cannot stand by those who defend interest.”

Erdogan, who has fired a number of central bank governors in the past, is known for his unconventional belief that high interest rates generate inflation rather than aid to control it.

According to traditional economic theory, the precise reverse is true.

Interest rates, according to Erdogan, are the “mother and father of all evils.”

Since the beginning of the year, the lira has lost 31% of its value versus the dollar, and annual inflation has risen to roughly 20%, quadrupling the government’s target.

Since August, the central bank has cut its policy rate by 400 basis points to 15%.

This indicates that Turkey has a negative real interest rate, which devalues lira assets and encourages individuals to buy foreign currencies and gold.

“Stop Erdogan!” said opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Twitter shortly after the central bank pronouncement, using the hashtag #HemenSecim (which means “immediate elections” in English).

On Wednesday, Kilicdaroglu dubbed Erdogan the “true central bank governor” and accused him of plunging the country into chaos.

Policymakers had defied investors, according to Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics.