The Turkish Lira has reached a new low as the central bank lowers interest rates.

The Turkish currency hit a new low against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank cut interest rates for the third month in a row, ostensibly in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands.

Despite growing inflation and a rapidly sinking currency, the ECB decreased its target rate from 16 to 15%.

The troubled lira, which was the worst-performing emerging market currency in 2021, plummeted to an all-time low of 11.30 against the dollar before recovering.

The central bank’s announcement was described as “just a very stupid move” by BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash in an email to clients.

“The lira and Turkey are in grave danger,” he said.

The bank’s decision was delayed five minutes, according to Turkish media, due to a “technical issue,” denying social media rumors that the verdict had been leaked.

Erdogan, a vocal opponent of high interest rates as a means of promoting investment and economic growth, called for a rate drop on Wednesday.

“I will continue to fight against (high) interest rates, I will continue to fight against inflation as long as I am in this position,” he said.

“We’ll take this burden of high interest rates off people’s shoulders. We would never allow interest (rates) to oppress our people “he stated

Erdogan further justified his decision in a speech to members of his ruling AKP party in parliament, citing a scripture from the Koran that expressly outlaws interest.

He stated, “I cannot stand by those who defend interest.”

Erdogan, who has fired a number of central bank governors in the past, is known for his unconventional belief that high interest rates generate inflation rather than aid to control it.

According to traditional economic theory, the precise reverse is true.

Interest rates, according to Erdogan, are the “mother and father of all evils.”

According to Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at ThinkMarkets, the market no longer takes the central bank seriously because it has lost any respect it once had.

“Erdogan is in charge,” he stated.

“Regardless of how high inflation is or how the economy is doing, if he wants lower interest rates, he will get lower rates.”

Since the beginning of the year, the lira has lost 32.8 percent of its value versus the dollar, and annual inflation has risen to nearly 20%, quadrupling the government’s objective.

Since August, the central bank has cut its policy rate by 400 basis points to 15%.

