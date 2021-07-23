The troubled Tokyo Olympics are set to begin under a cloud of doom.

After a one-year postponement and a build-up marked by scandal and controversy, the most tumultuous Olympics in modern history get underway in Tokyo on Friday, battling to emerge from the clutches of Covid-19.

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday with Tokyo in a state of emergency, eight years after gold ticker tape showered down as Tokyo celebrated gaining the privilege to host the Games.

Fears that the global meeting of 11,000 athletes could spark a massive super-spreader event drove organizers to put the Games in a biosecure shackle.

Due to pandemic limitations, no domestic or international spectators will be allowed to attend the Games for the first time in Olympic history.

Athletes, support workers, and the media are all subjected to strict Covid-19 regulations, which include daily health checks and regular testing.

Sightseeing trips are prohibited, which means that athletes will be restricted from leaving their accommodations or competing locations for the most part.

A majority of Japanese people have regularly expressed opposition to the games, with feelings ranging from apathy to downright hate.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, 55% of respondents oppose having them this summer.

“I’m losing interest completely.” Seira Onuma, a Tokyo resident, told AFP, “I feel like I can’t truly embrace the Olympics wholeheartedly and I just don’t feel any excitement in it.”

“I’m not even sure if I’ll watch the Games on television.”

The opening ceremony on Friday, which has traditionally been a highlight of any Summer Games, with a parade of nations and the lighting of the Olympic flame in front of thousands of athletes, will be considerably reduced.

The usual extravaganza, which begins at 8 p.m. local time, will draw fewer than 1,000 dignitaries and officials to the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium (1100 GMT).

Among the VIPs will be Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, as well as a number of other foreign leaders and senior officials, including US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country will host the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

However, numerous big sponsors, including Toyota, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and NEC, will not be sending executives to the opening ceremony, indicating widespread anti-Olympic sentiment.

Toyota’s operating officer Jun Nagata stated, “It’s developing into an Olympics that can’t obtain understanding (from the public) in numerous ways.”

In statements to the International Olympic Committee, Japan’s monarch acknowledged the difficulty of staging the Games in the event of a pandemic, describing it as a “far from easy task.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.