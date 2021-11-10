The trial of an Iranian ex-official has resumed in Albania.

On Wednesday, the trial of a former Iranian prison administrator accused of passing death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents was moved to Albania, with a witness recounting “terrible events.”

Hamid Noury has been on trial in Stockholm’s district court since August on a number of allegations ranging from July 30 to August 16, 1988, including murder, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

He was supposedly working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht jail in Karaj, near Tehran, at the time.

At the request of the prosecution, the whole Stockholm district court was shifted to the Albanian port of Durres to hear testimony from seven witnesses who were unable to travel to Sweden.

The seven are members of the exiled opposition People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), who are staying in a camp outside Durres and will be questioned until November 18.

Noury, who is 60 years old, stayed in Stockholm.

Since November 2019, when he came in Sweden, where he has family, he has been kept in jail.

Mohammad Zand, who was jailed in 1981 for supporting the MEK, was the first plaintiff and witness in Durres. He served 11 years in prison, including time in Gohardasht during the massacre in 1988.

His lawyer Kenneth Lewis informed reporters in front of the trial that he “has seen the defendant Hamid Noury several times and he has seen Hamid Noury really engaging in taking people to be executed.”

“His testimony was extremely informative and extremely powerful.”

The “terrible events” that will be heard at the Durres tribunal, according to Zand, are “just a small part of the religious regime’s crimes.”

“What occurred in Iranian jails in the 1980s, particularly in 1988, was unquestionably genocide and a crime against humanity.”

He informed the media that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, incoming president Ebrahim Raisi, and judiciary director Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei are the “top officials complicit in these crimes and must be brought to account.”

According to human rights organizations, 5,000 inmates were executed across Iran on the instructions of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in retaliation for attacks carried out by the MEK towards the end of the Iran-Iraq conflict in 1980-88.

While Noury is not accused of actually carrying out any of the murders, the prosecution claims that he assisted prosecutors by handing out death sentences, transporting convicts to the execution room, and gathering victims’ identities.

Noury has denied the allegations leveled against him.