The trial for the 242 people killed in a disco fire in Brazil has begun.

Four people are on trial in Brazil for a deadly nightclub fire that killed 242 people, mostly young partygoers, nearly nine years ago in a southern college town.

Two members of the music band who performed at a university party on January 27, 2013 and two owners of the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria are charged with 242 counts of homicide and 636 counts of attempted murder.

Sparks from a flare lit by the singer of the band “Gurizada Fandangueira” burned the insulating material of the club’s ceiling, spewing toxic vapors and turning the venue into a death trap, according to a police inquiry.

In Brazil, pyrotechnics are illegal in enclosed locations.

Some people died of burns, while others died of hypoxia.

The club had no working fire extinguishers, only two doors for removing people from a congested dance floor, and poor emergency signage, according to the investigation.

More than 600 persons were injured as a result of the accident.

14 survivors and 19 additional witnesses will testify in the jury trial in Porto Alegre, in southern Brazil.

Kiss’s Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, 38, and Mauro Londero Hoffmann, 56, as well as musician Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, 41, and music producer Luciano Bonilha Leao, 44, will testify.

Despite having access to the sound system, the band members are accused of abandoning the scene without informing partygoers.

The four defendants were held in pre-trial detention for several months before being released while awaiting trial.

Rosane and Paulo Callegaro recalled their son Ruan, who perished in the fire when he was only 20 years old, in a video uploaded on Facebook.

“On the night of January 27, 2013, he went out with his girlfriend to have some fun…

Ruan’s mother pleaded for justice, saying, “Our concern was always the street, but no, the danger was inside, for a lack of duty, for omission, and for profit.”

“What transpired wasn’t by chance.”

The study will last approximately two weeks.