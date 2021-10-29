The tragedy of ‘Rust’ highlights the pressure on film crews to ‘Get It Done.’

In the aftermath of the “Rust” catastrophe, industry sources warned that with a surge in demand for fresh content pushing productions thinner than ever, some film sets are under enormous pressure to make corners just to “get it done.”

After crew members walked off the New Mexico set in protest of low pay and terrible working conditions, the low-budget Western on which Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cameraman in a sad accident last week was running behind schedule.

Many of the dozen producers, including Baldwin, who were attempting to make an intricate, action-packed film on a reported budget of less than $7 million, lacked necessary experience.

According to a Wall Street Journal article, “Rust” was sponsored by a consortium of small financial organizations without the involvement of a large studio, and the film was anticipated to be sold to a streaming service.

Many of these circumstances are emblematic of a new reality in Hollywood, where the demand for new material across ever-increasing on-demand channels has raised the stakes even higher for already overworked crews, according to experts.

“There’s a lot of pressure to get things done,” Joyce Gilliard, a senior hairstylist who almost avoided one of Hollywood’s most infamous disasters, said. “And after Covid, there seems to be even more pressure since people are wanting to get films out, they have deadlines to fulfill.”

During the 2014 filming of “Midnight Rider,” Gilliard’s arm was shattered when a train collided with crew members, killing a camerawoman. She told AFP that the “Rust” tragedy had “hugely exacerbated my PTSD.” “It trickles down to the rest of the crew if the producers, the studios, aren’t even thinking about safety,” she said. “It all begins at the top.” AFP reached out to the makers of “Rust” for comment, but they did not answer.

While the facts in the “Rust” case are still being gathered and no charges have been filed, experts have warned that it is tough to draw a clear line between cost-cutting and any suspected carelessness.

According to Gregory Keating, a law professor at the University of Southern California, “people have been using weapons as props on movie sets for over 100 years,” and that if established rules are followed, it is virtually hard to kill someone on set with a live bullet.

“Failure is always failing to take the necessary measures. And the cost-cutting in the backdrop appears to be important to that “he stated

“Doing things correctly is more expensive than doing things cheaply.”

