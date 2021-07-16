The Top 10 High-Paying Remote Jobs That Pay $100,000 or More

Many people were forced to stay at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced governments to enforce lockdown restrictions in order to stop the virus from spreading. Following their discovery of the advantages of working from home, an increasing number of workers are seeking flexibility and the opportunity to work from anywhere rather than returning to their workplaces.

According to an analysis by job portal Indeed, firms are now more likely to add the flexibility to work remotely in job listings than they were before the pandemic began last year.

According to CNBC, Brie Reynolds, a career development manager and coach at FlexJobs, a career site dedicated to remote work, more organizations are now starting to offer more high-paying roles with work-from-anywhere options.

Remote job postings at the top level, such as general manager and chief officer, have increased by 22% in the last year.

FlexJobs has compiled a list of 10 of the greatest job openings and career opportunities that pay at least $100,000 per year and can be done remotely.

DevOps engineer (number 10) (Tech)

Annual salaries for DevOps engineers range from $115,000 to $125,000. A DevOps engineer is needed to “create end-to-end automation using infrastructure as code, diagnose difficulties during testing, and build and run automation scripts,” according to one job posting on FlexJobs.

9. Project manager for digital payments (Tech)

For “driving real-time payment integrations, implementing project strategies, and implementations,” digital payment project managers can earn between $115,000 and $130,000 per year.

8. Product designer, senior (Tech)

Senior product designers who can “understand customer requirements and construct user experience solutions” can now work remotely, with yearly salaries ranging from $125,000 to $140,000. Creating mockups and prototypes, delivering comments across teams, and helping to improve processes were all part of one job description.

7. Director of talent development, equity, and inclusion (HR)

The head of talent development and diversity, equity, and inclusion would be in charge of modernizing and implementing the company’s HR processes while keeping equity, inclusion, and diversity in mind. The annual salary ranges from $125,000 to $145,000 for this post.

6. Be in charge of the design practice (Tech)

According to a FlexJobs advertising, a design practice lead would serve as a “product designer for client projects and maintain design standards,” with an annual compensation of up to $150,000.

5. Marketing campaign director (Marketing)

A marketing campaign director can earn up to $150,000 per year. The job would require both generating and assisting with "brand experiences through full lifecycle integrated, multichannel initiatives."