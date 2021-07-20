The Tokyo Olympics are facing widespread opposition, according to an infographic.

With the Tokyo Olympics only four days away, this would ordinarily be the time for excitement to rise, for the Olympic spirit to travel throughout the world from the host country, and for athletes to complete years of training. Things are sadly different this year, with COVID-19 still on the horizon.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed until 2021 owing to the epidemic, have been welcomed with a bizarre mix of apathy and disdain. The Japanese people are fiercely opposed to the Tokyo Games, citing increased case numbers and aggressive virus strains, while the worldwide audience has difficulty getting enthusiastic for yet another crowdless event, evidently favoring commercial interests over public health concerns.

According to a recent Ipsos poll, an average of 57 percent of respondents in the 28 countries polled are opposed to the games being held this year, with Japanese opposition being particularly strong at 78 percent.

With competitors withdrawing from the Olympics due to COVID infections and others testing positive after arriving at the Olympic Village, concerns about the megaevent’s safety are growing. According to an Asahi Shimbun poll, 68 percent of Japanese respondents doubt the Games would be hosted “safely and securely,” despite Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s and the IOC’s repeated promises.