The ‘Tip Of The Iceberg’ In Poland Spyware Cases: Watchdog

According to a cyber specialist who helped detect the phone taps, recent charges that Pegasus malware was deployed against three Polish government opponents are likely the “tip of the iceberg.”

The Canadian cyber-security monitor Citizen Lab discovered evidence of the hacking, which has turned into a massive controversy in Poland.

“We believe this is just the tip of the iceberg, and there will be more discoveries in the future,” said John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher with the group.

“It’s shocking,” he remarked, “and it appears to be really awful.” “Pegasus is a dictator’s instrument. Its application in these scenarios suggests an authoritarian trend “in the country of Poland

Pegasus infects smartphones, turning them into pocket spying devices that allow the user to read the target’s messages, browse at their images, monitor their whereabouts, and even turn on their camera without their knowing.

The government was using the malware “to attack the democratic opposition,” according to one of the victims, lawyer Roman Giertych, who is involved in several cases against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Ewa Wrzosek, a prosecutor and opposition figure, also claimed that the malware was used against her, and that Apple was the one who initially informed her.

Senator Krzysztof Brejza of the opposition Civic Platform was also informed by Citizen Lab that his smartphone was regularly infected over a six-month period during the 2019 election, according to Scott-Railton.

“Their lives were being watched very closely — it was really intrusive,” Scott-Railton added.

The hacking claims have been branded a “Polish Watergate” by Polish media, a reference to the Watergate crisis that erupted following former US President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign in 1974, leading to his resignation.

Poland has denied that it employed the Pegasus malware for political purposes.

However, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland’s secret services ministry, refused to confirm or deny the use of Pegasus.

Pegasus is sold “only to genuine law enforcement agencies who utilize these systems under warrants to battle criminals, terrorists, and corruption,” according to the NSO Group, the Israeli owner.

Pegasus sparked controversy in July after a joint investigation by numerous media sources revealed that governments had exploited the system to spy on activists, journalists, attorneys, and politicians.

Following charges that the Israeli corporation “aided foreign regimes to undertake transnational repression,” US authorities banned NSO last month by prohibiting shipments to it from American entities.

Donald Tusk, the head of the Polish opposition, stated on Tuesday that recent rumors suggest the.