The Time Capsule of a Confederate Statue Reveals Secrets and Adds to the Mysteries

On Wednesday, a US time capsule buried 130 years ago under the base of a Confederate commander statue revealed its secrets, but it also raised a new question.

Last Monday, a shoebox-sized container was discovered in the granite pedestal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee, who led the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War, constructed in 1890.

Lee’s statue at Richmond, Virginia, which served as the South’s capital during the deadly 1861-1865 conflict, was desecrated in September, one of a number of pro-slavery Confederate monuments desecrated in recent months.

A time capsule placed in the large stone foundation of the bronze monument, according to an 1887 newspaper article, included Civil War antiquities like buttons and bullets, Confederate cash, maps, a Bible, a portrait of assassinated president Abraham Lincoln in his casket, and other objects.

However, the time capsule opened on Wednesday at the Department of Historical Resources in Richmond did not contain any of these objects, instead including three water-logged books, a photograph in a damp cloth envelope, and an unidentified coin.

The 1875 American Ephemeris and Nautical Almanac, a guide for astronomers, surveyors, and navigators, was one of the books.

Another was a book written in 1889, two years after the time capsule mentioned in the 1887 newspaper article was said to have been buried, raising issues regarding its location and even whether it ever existed.

C.P.E. Burgwyn, who names himself on the title page as a consulting engineer with the Lee Monument Association, wrote “The Huguenot Lovers: A Tale of the Old Dominion.”

Following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man by a white police officer in Minnesota, Lee’s statue in Richmond became the center of racial justice protests last year.

During the Civil War, the Confederate South seceded from the United States and battled to keep slavery alive, which had been abolished in the rest of the country.