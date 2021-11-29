The Tiananmen Square episode of The Simpsons is missing from Hong Kong Disney+.

At a time when authorities are cracking down on dissent, an episode of ‘The Simpsons’ in which the cartoon American family visits Tiananmen Square has been deleted from Disney’s streaming service in Hong Kong.

The missing episode fuels fears that mainland-style filtering is becoming the norm in the international economic hub, entangling global streaming behemoths and other significant internet firms.

Since its introduction 18 months ago, Disney+ has grown rapidly, with more than 116 million customers worldwide.

Customers in Hong Kong noted that an episode of ‘The Simpsons’ depicting China was noticeably missing when the Hong Kong edition went live earlier this month.

The family travels to China to try to adopt a child in episode 12 of season 16, which first aired in 2005.

They go to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, which was the location of a violent crackdown on democratic demonstrators in 1989.

A sign on the square in the cartoon reads, “On this place, nothing happened in 1989,” a sarcastic nod to China’s campaign to erase memories of what transpired.

It’s unclear whether Disney+ withdrew the episode on its own initiative or was forced to do so by authorities.

The entertainment behemoth, as well as Hong Kong’s government, have not responded to demands for comment.

On Monday, AFP examined Disney+’s Hong Kong channel and found episodes 11 and 13 of season 16, but not episode 12.

In comparison to the mainland, Hong Kong had tremendous creative and political liberties until recently. However, authorities are currently reshaping the city in the aftermath of two years of massive and often violent democracy protests.

New censorship restrictions were introduced this summer, prohibiting any broadcasts that would violate a comprehensive national security law that China imposed on the city last year.

Since then, censors have required directors to make edits and have refused to allow some films to be screened in public.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s newly appointed leader from Beijing, promised last week to “proactively address loopholes” in the city’s internet and enact “fake news” legislation.

Her remarks have fueled fears that China’s vast internet and press control apparatus, known as the “Great Firewall,” will be extended to Hong Kong.

In Hong Kong, satirical content about China is still available on other streaming platforms.

‘Band in China,’ an episode of the animated comedy ‘South Park,’ is still available on Netflix’s Hong Kong channel.

One of the protagonists ends up in a Chinese labor camp in that episode, and most of the show mocks American brands' willingness to do so.