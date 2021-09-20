The Terror Trial’s Verdict Will Be Delivered To The Hero Of “Hotel Rwanda.”

A judge is expected to rule on Paul Rusesabagina, the “Hotel Rwanda” hero turned government critic who is accused with terrorism in a politically motivated prosecution, on Monday.

Rwandan authorities want Rusesabagina, a 67-year-old former hotelier who is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide and whose deeds inspired the Hollywood blockbuster, to serve a life sentence.

Rusesabagina, who later exploited his celebrity to call Rwandan President Paul Kagame a dictator, was apprehended in August 2020 when a jet he thought was heading for Burundi instead landed in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.

In 2018 and 2019, he is suspected of backing a rebel organization responsible for deadly gun, grenade, and arson assaults in Rwanda.

Rusesabagina was kidnapped, according to his family, and the nine charges leveled against him, including terrorism, are retaliation by a spiteful government for his outspoken beliefs.

Kagame, for his part, has dismissed criticism of the case, claiming that Rusesabagina was indicted not because of his celebrity, but because of the lives lost “as a result of his actions.”

“He’s being tried for it right now. It has nothing to do with the movie. “It has nothing to do with celebrity status,” Kagame remarked in a recent television interview, adding that he will be “fairly tried.”

Rusesabagina and 20 other accused went on trial in February.

However, since March, the Belgian national and US green card holder has boycotted the court, accusing it of “unfairness and lack of independence.”

The US, which bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Rusesabagina in 2005, as well as the European Parliament and Belgium, have expressed worry about his deportation to Rwanda and the fairness of his prosecution.

The Lantos Foundation, a US-based human rights organization, recently urged Britain to reject the credentials of Kigali’s incoming ambassador to London, Johnston Busingye, claiming that as justice minister, he had a “major role” in Rusesabagina’s “extraordinary rendition and kidnapping.”

The proceedings have been defended by presiding judge Antoine Muhima, who claims that none of the defendants have been refused the right to speak.

The verdict was supposed to come out in August, but it was postponed until Monday.

Rusesabagina was the previous manager of Kigali’s Hotel des Mille Collines, where he housed hundreds of guests during the Rwandan genocide, which claimed the lives of 800,000 people, the majority of them were ethnic Tutsis.

Don Cheadle, an Oscar-nominated actor, played Rusesabagina, a moderate Hutu, in the Oscar-nominated movie that exposed his story to a global audience a decade later.

Rusesabagina felt disillusioned with the situation quickly.