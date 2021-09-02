The Tech Conference Skips Virus-Affected Malaysia and Remains in Hong Kong.

A major tech conference has canceled plans to relocate to Malaysia and will instead stay in Hong Kong, according to organizers. Malaysia is now dealing with a serious coronavirus outbreak.

The annual RISE Conference, which has been hosted in Hong Kong for the past five years, brings together CEOs, startups, and investors.

As internet corporations worried about Beijing’s escalating crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, organizers said last year that the Asia-focused conference will be moved to Kuala Lumpur in 2022.

However, they made a U-turn on Thursday, saying that the conference would return to Hong Kong for its next edition in March as an in-person event.

“We had always planned to return to Hong Kong at some point. “After five great years in the city, RISE has grown to what it is today,” said Paddy Cosgrave, CEO of RISE.

Officials in Hong Kong confirmed that the event would take place in the city until 2026.

The business behind RISE claimed it was “no longer practical” to conduct the conference in Malaysia, according to a representative.

The company could not provide any additional information, but the country is currently seeing its worst Covid-19 outbreak yet, with over 20,000 cases and hundreds of deaths reported per day.

In contrast, Hong Kong has kept viral cases low by enforcing some of the world’s tightest quarantine restrictions.

RISE’s comeback gives the financial centre a boost in its quest to attract tech talent.

However, with the adoption of a comprehensive national security statute last year, prominent internet corporations have grown increasingly concerned about China strengthening its control on Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has always had more Internet freedoms than mainland China, where information is regularly blocked, but the law has handed authorities unprecedented powers, including the ability to shut down websites.