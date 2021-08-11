The Taliban’s Massive Offensive in Time.

As US-led foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban have gained control of more than a quarter of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week. We take a look at their escalating offensive.

NATO begins a complete drawdown of its mission in Afghanistan in early May, comprising 9,600 soldiers, including 2,500 Americans.

In southern Helmand province, fierce battle breaks out between Taliban and government forces, and the militants seize Burka in northern Baghlan province.

On May 8, a bomb explodes outside a girls’ school in Kabul, killing 85 people, the majority of whom are students.

The Taliban were blamed for the bloodiest attack in a year, while they deny responsibility.

US forces withdraw from Kandahar Air Base, one of the country’s largest, in mid-May.

Wardak province, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Kabul, and restive Ghazni, a crucial province spanning routes between Kabul and Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city, are taken over by terrorists.

In the northern provinces of Faryab, Takhar, and Badakhshan, the Taliban capture multiple districts in mid-June, causing the military to retreat from a number of places.

On June 22, the Taliban took control of Tajikistan’s main Shir Khan Bandar border crossing, causing the Central Asian country to assess its armed forces’ battle capability.

Other routes to Tajikistan are taken by the insurgents, as are the districts leading to Kunduz, the capital of the same-named northern province, which is around 50 kilometers from the Tajik border.

Officials announced on July 2 that all US and NATO soldiers will leave Bagram, Afghanistan’s largest air base, which has been as the focal point of US-led operations in the nation for the past two decades.

Two days later, the Taliban take control of Kandahar’s Panjwai area, the rebels’ birthplace and former stronghold.

On July 9, the Taliban announced the conquest of Islam Qala, Afghanistan’s most important border crossing with Iran.

To counter incoming rockets, Afghan officials installed an anti-missile system at Kabul airport two days later.

On July 14, terrorists seize control of Pakistan’s Spin Boldak border crossing, a vital commerce route between the two nations.

On July 22, the Taliban claimed control over 90% of Afghanistan’s borders, a claim denied by the government and impossible to verify.

The Taliban offensive concentrates on metropolitan areas over the first weekend of August, with the terrorists attacking at least three provincial capitals — Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, and Herat.

According to the United States and the United Kingdom, the Taliban may have done so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.