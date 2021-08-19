The Taliban’s Dilemma is a challenge for social media giants.

Social networks were a thing of the future the last time the Taliban were in power, but the terrorists’ capture of Afghanistan this time raises difficult concerns for companies like Facebook and Twitter.

Taliban officials used Twitter to spread a message of calm beyond Afghanistan’s borders as their arrival in Kabul provoked worldwide concern.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s foreign media spokesman, warned the group’s more than 350,000 supporters that claims that the Taliban forces young girls to marry militants are “poisonous misinformation,” and that allegations of murders are “baseless.”

Some opponents are outraged that Taliban officials are tweeting, particularly fans of Donald Trump, who were banned from the site in January for allegedly encouraging violence.

In a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, US Representative Doug Lamborn protested, “I look forward to a swift comment on why a former US President is banned while two Taliban spokesmen are permitted to remain.”

According to Lamborn and other critics, Twitter gives the Taliban a global platform, allowing terrorists with a history of violence to depict themselves as legitimate.

Afghans, on the other hand, are eager to learn more about what to expect from their new authorities. Some say that shutting down any form of communication is detrimental to the public good.

The account of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid appears to have been restricted on WhatsApp, and a Taliban WhatsApp helpline allowing residents to report looting has been shut down, according to the Financial Times.

Some campaigners reacted negatively to this, claiming that it was beneficial.

“We’re compelled to conform to US sanctions laws,” a WhatsApp spokeswoman told AFP, declining to confirm the shutdowns. This includes banning accounts that look to be Taliban official accounts.”

Meanwhile, Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, stated that it has viewed the Taliban as terrorists for years and is blocking Taliban accounts on these platforms, as well as Instagram, which it also owns.

When asked if the Taliban will protect freedom of speech, Mujahid responded with a scathing remark.

“This is a question that should be posed of the Facebook company,” he stated.

YouTube has also stated that pro-Taliban videos will be removed.

A request for comment from Twitter was not returned. However, Shaheen and three other Taliban representatives, who collectively have almost a million followers, continue to post, implying that the site has so far refused to delete them under its “violent” policy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.