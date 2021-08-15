The Taliban’s Devastating Offensive in Afghanistan.

As US-led foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban have gained control of more than a quarter of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week.

Here’s what’s happened in the three months since they launched their massive offensive:

NATO begins a complete drawdown of its mission in Afghanistan in early May, comprising 9,600 soldiers, including 2,500 Americans.

In southern Helmand province, fierce battle breaks out between Taliban and government forces.

On May 8, a bomb explodes outside a girls’ school in Kabul, killing 85 people, the majority of whom are students.

The Taliban were blamed for the bloodiest attack in a year, while they deny responsibility.

In mid-May, US forces will leave one of Afghanistan’s largest air bases in Kandahar, the country’s second-largest city.

The insurgents then take control of districts in Wardak province, near Kabul, and Ghazni province, which crosses the routes between Kabul and Kandahar.

They had taken control of numerous areas in northern provinces by mid-June, forcing military retreats.

On June 22, the Taliban took control of Tajikistan’s main Shir Khan Bandar border crossing, causing the Central Asian country to assess its armed forces’ battle capability.

Officials announced on July 2 that all US and NATO forces will leave Bagram, Afghanistan’s largest air base, which has served as the core of US-led operations in the nation for the past two decades.

Two days later, the Taliban take control of Kandahar’s Panjwai area, the rebels’ birthplace and former stronghold.

On July 9, the Taliban announced the conquest of Islam Qala, Afghanistan’s most important border crossing with Iran.

On July 14, terrorists seize control of Pakistan’s Spin Boldak border crossing, a vital commerce route between the two nations.

As the rebels target the cities of Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, and Herat, the Taliban offensive intensifies dramatically, with a new focus on metropolitan areas.

The United States and the United Kingdom allege the Taliban may have committed war crimes in the town of Spin Boldak, accusing the rebels of “massacring people.”

On August 3, eight persons were murdered in a coordinated Taliban-claimed bomb and gun attack in Kabul, which targeted the Afghan defense minister and numerous MPs.

On August 6, the Taliban assassinate the chief of the Afghan government’s media information center in a mosque in the capital.

The Taliban conquer the city of Zaranj in southeastern Nimroz, their first Afghan province capital, “without a fight.”

Sheberghan, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, Taloqan, Aibak, Farah, and other northern cities fall in the following days.