The Taliban will not be able to gain access to Afghanistan’s reserves, according to the country’s central bank chief.

The Taliban will not have access to most of Afghanistan’s cash and gold stocks, despite their quick takeover of the government, the country’s central bank chief warned Wednesday.

The Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has roughly $9 billion in reserves, but the majority of them are held in banks outside of Afghanistan, out of reach of the Taliban, according to DAB governor Ajmal Ahmady.

“Most assets are held in safe, liquid assets like as Treasuries and gold, as per international standards,” said Ahmady, who fled the country on Sunday fearing for his safety as the Taliban marched into the capital.

“Any central bank assets the Afghan government has in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban,” a US administration official told AFP on Monday.

The US Federal Reserve has $7 billion in reserves, including $1.2 billion in gold, according to Ahmady, while the rest is stored in overseas accounts such as the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements.

“If this is true – it is evident they urgently need to add an economist to their team,” he said, referring to claims that the Taliban were questioning central bank personnel about the location of the assets.

He reiterated that Washington shut off cash shipments to the country on Friday as the security situation deteriorated, fueling accusations that the Taliban took the reserves since the country’s banks were unable to restore dollars to account holders.

“Please note that Afghanistan’s international reserves have never been compromised,” Ahmady said, adding that they are housed in accounts that are “easily audited.”

In addition to freezing assets, the US might prevent help to Afghanistan from international lenders such as the IMF and World Bank, as it has done with other non-recognized regimes such as Venezuela.

On August 23, the IMF would disburse 650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to all qualified members, with Afghanistan’s part valued at around $340 million, according to Ahmady.

He tweeted, “Not clear if that allocation will now occur with respect to Afghanistan.”

The International Monetary Fund has yet to react to AFP’s request for comment on the country’s situation.

According to a source acquainted with the process, the Washington-based crisis lender’s management believes that help might be withheld if a critical mass of member nations refuses to recognize the new leadership.

However, there is still a lot of doubt surrounding the situation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the latest installment of a $370 million loan to Afghanistan in June. The credit was approved in November.