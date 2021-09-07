The Taliban take pride in the ruins of the CIA’s Afghan base.

Mullah Hasnain, the Taliban commander, considers what remains of the last CIA outpost – damaged buildings, broken cars, and stacks of weaponry – after America’s longest war.

Hasnain, a leader of the Taliban’s elite Badri 313 unit, remarked, “We let them go gently, and look what they’ve left behind.”

Hasnain, a bearded man in traditional brown robes with a waistcoat and a black turban, observed the smoldering remnants of the enormous compound on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

“They destroyed everything before they left,” he told journalists as he was shown around the site by Taliban guards wielding American M-16 weapons and wearing the latest military gear.

The facility, located on a dusty plain near the former US Eagle Base camp and Kabul airport, was previously one of Afghanistan’s most protected locations.

The Taliban concluded their stunning success by marching into Kabul on August 15 after a two-week blitz of Afghanistan.

It would be another two weeks until the final US troops left, bringing an end to the country’s 20-year war.

The Taliban watched from close as the CIA demolished their base, from which they taught Afghanistan’s intelligence organizations, according to the commander.

“We were there for nine or ten days,” Hasnain, 35, said, speaking clearly in English. “There were a lot of explosions,” says the narrator.

“We didn’t stop them, not even the last convoy on its way to the airport by road. We didn’t assault them because our highest officials told us not to.”

Hasnain pointed to a crater that he described as a “ammunition warehouse.” There’s nothing left but a heap of wreckage and twisted metal.

The munition dump was exploded by the US on August 27, with the massive detonation reverberating around Kabul and instilling dread.

Islamic State-Khorasan, Afghanistan’s branch of the jihadist organization and Taliban enemies, had targeted people trying to evacuate the airport the day before.

More than 100 Afghan civilians and 13 US personnel were killed.

Hasnain gestured to another section, where dozens of containers piled high with hundreds of missiles. He begged media, “Please don’t move the grenades.”

Unused ammunition was strewn throughout the place. He stated, “We can still shoot with them.”

One structure, a huge games area with billiards, table football, darts, and plush velvet recliners, was spared. The Snooker Club’s sign was still dangling outdoors.

He gazed out over a parking lot littered with the charred remains of dozens of automobiles.

“Everything, including weaponry, is needed for the country; we don’t have enough. Brief News from Washington Newsday.