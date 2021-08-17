The Taliban say they will not seek vengeance, and its co-founder is back in Afghanistan.

In their first press conference since assuming power in Afghanistan, the Taliban swore not to seek “vengeance” against their opponents, while the US claimed it would hold the rebels to their vows to uphold human rights.

The Taliban made their pronouncements on Tuesday, one day after their co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar returned to Afghanistan, capping the group’s remarkable comeback after being expelled in a US-led assault nearly two decades ago.

Some stores opened in Kabul’s capital, and rebels encouraged government employees to return to work – however people were apprehensive, and few women walked to the streets.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have attempted to depart the nation, either to avoid the Taliban’s strict Islamist rule or to avoid direct retaliation for supporting the Western-backed government in power for the past two decades.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that the new administration will be “much different” from their 1996-2001 reign, which was famed for stoning murders and prohibiting women from working in close proximity to men.

“There is no difference if the inquiry is founded on ideology and views… But there are significant distinctions if we compute it based on experience, maturity, and insight,” Mujahid told reporters.

“From A to Z, everyone on the other side is forgiven,” he remarked. “We are not going to seek vengeance.”

Mujahid stated a government would be constituted shortly, but gave few details, stating only that the Taliban would “communicate with all parties.”

He also stated that they were “dedicated to allowing women to work in conformity with Islamic teachings,” but did not elaborate.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the organisation in Doha, told Sky News in the United Kingdom that women would not be obliged to wear the burqa, but did not specify what dress would be permitted.

“If the Taliban says they would protect the rights of their civilians, we will be looking for them to uphold that promise and make good on that statement,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said after the press conference.

Baradar, the Taliban’s current deputy leader, chose to land in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city and the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace and capital during their first years in power.

He flew in from Qatar, where he had been leading talks with the US and later Afghan peace negotiators for months.

Evacuation flights from Kabul's airport had resumed before he arrived, following a day of mayhem at the facility, which saw massive crowds swarm the facility.