The Taliban has made a request to the US Congress to release Afghan assets.

The Taliban demanded on Wednesday that members of the US Congress free Afghan assets that had been blocked since the Taliban took control of the nation, saying that economic turbulence at home may lead to unrest abroad.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi wrote in an open letter that the main difficulty confronting Afghanistan was financial insecurity, “and the origins of this anxiety can be traced back to the American government’s freezing of our people’s assets.”

The Afghan central bank’s assets have been confiscated by Washington for over $9.5 billion, and the aid-dependent economy has practically failed, with civil servants unpaid for months and the treasury unable to pay for imports.

Concerned countries have given hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, but they are hesitant to commit funding unless the Taliban agree to a more inclusive administration that protects women and minorities’ rights.

“I give to you our congratulations and would like to express a few views on our bilateral relations,” Muttaqi said, noting that the United States’ recognition of Afghanistan’s sovereignty occurred 100 years ago in 2021.

“As with other foreign countries, our bilateral relations have had ups and downs,” he continued with measured understatement.

For the first time in almost 40 years, Muttaqi added, Afghanistan had a stable government — a period that began with the Soviet Union’s invasion in 1979 and ended with the withdrawal of the last US forces on August 31.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, cruelly violating human rights in the name of Islamic law, raising worries of a repeat of their excesses.

The Taliban have gone to considerable efforts since regaining power to persuade the world community that they want to do things differently this time, despite the fact that no female ministers have been chosen and girls are still forbidden from going to secondary education.

“Practical measures toward good governance, security, and transparency have been taken,” Muttaqi stated.

“Afghanistan poses no threat to the region or the world, and a path has been established for beneficial cooperation.”

Muttaqi stated that Afghans “understand the international community’s concerns,” but that all parties must take proactive steps to build confidence.

However, he warned that the current economic crisis could lead to a mass departure.

“If the current scenario continues, the Afghan government and people will confront difficulties, and the country will become a source of mass migration in the region and around the world, resulting in additional humanitarian and economic challenges,” he warned.

Muttaqi stated.