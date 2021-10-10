The Taliban assess the threat posed by a tenacious IS-K.

A series of brutal attacks by Islamic State agents in Khorasan have hampered the Taliban’s efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan (IS-K).

In the most recent attack, a suicide bomber killed dozens of Shiite Muslims at Friday prayers in Kunduz, in an apparent attempt to spread sectarianism and make the country ungoverned.

It came after a suicide attack in August that killed over 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers while American troops were being evacuated.

The AFP examines the two teams and how their rivalry is likely to unfold.

Sunni militants waging insurgencies in Iraq and Syria vowed allegiance to a “caliphate” in late 2014, formally establishing the Islamic State.

Under the IS black banner, Abu Bakr al-forces Baghdadi’s grabbed a portion of Iraq and eastern Syria, ostensibly the heartland of a future universal Muslim country.

This territory was eventually reclaimed by US-backed forces, but not before it spawned offshoots in other places, including as “Khorasan,” a region that includes parts of Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan.

IS-K is “a mishmash of former jihadist organizations, including Uyghurs and Uzbeks, and Taliban defectors,” according to Jean-Luc Marret of the French think tank the Foundation for Strategic Research.

IS-K said Friday’s explosion in Kunduz was conducted out by a Uyghur, a persecuted Muslim minority in China, emphasizing the threat’s regional origin.

IS-K has between 500 and a few thousand fighters in northern and eastern Afghanistan, according to UN assessments, including cells operating beneath the radar of the Taliban in Kabul.

Since 2020, the group has been commanded by a man known only as “Shahab al-Mujahir,” whose surname suggests he came to the region from the Arab world, but his origins are unknown.

He is said to have been an Al-Qaeda commander or a former member of the Haqqani network, which is currently one of the Afghan Taliban’s most powerful and feared factions.

The IS-K division was losing influence until 2020, when it was overshadowed by the Taliban and attacked by a campaign of US air and drone operations.

However, the entrance of the mysterious new leader seemed to have signaled a shift in the country’s fortunes.

Shahad put “a fresh emphasis on urban warfare and symbolic violence,” according to researcher Abdul Sayed of online extremism tracker ExTrac.

“While the Taliban are its major goal, IS-K has picked soft targets such as religious institutions, educational institutions, and public locations such as hospitals, among others, to instill fear in the populace.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.