The Taliban are urging international airlines to resume flights to Afghanistan.

International airlines were invited to resume flights to Kabul by the Taliban on Sunday, claiming that all technical concerns at the country’s main airport had been rectified.

The chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 civilians, which ended on August 30 with the exit of the last US soldiers, severely destroyed facilities at Kabul airport.

Since then, only charter flights have been available, however Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Mahan Air of Iran, and Kam Air of Afghanistan have operated a few special trips.

The international community is eager to hold the Taliban to their word that once commercial flights restart, everyone can leave the country.

For a one-way, 40-minute flight from Kabul to Islamabad, airlines including as PIA and Kam Air are already charging more than $1,200.

Even at that price – which the airlines claim is due to war insurance – the irregular flights are frequently booked.

According to Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban’s newly appointed spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, regular commercial services should restart soon.

In a statement, he stated, “Many Afghan citizens were trapped outside, unable to return to their nation.”

“In addition, many Afghan individuals who have international jobs or are pursuing education overseas are now having trouble getting to their destinations.”

The majority of technical assistance from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey was used to restore services at Kabul airport.