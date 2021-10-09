The Taliban are now manning the site of the Bamiyan Buddhas that they destroyed.

Taliban gunmen now guard the gaping rock caverns that previously contained two ancient Buddha sculptures that the Islamists desecrated with explosives during their last reign of terror.

The monuments in Bamiyan province had existed for 1,500 years before being destroyed in 2001 by that administration, which was already notorious at the time for prohibiting television and implementing ultra-strict laws restricting women’s behavior.

Hundreds of cadres from throughout the country spent more than three weeks deconstructing the colossal figures carved into the cliff’s face, igniting a worldwide outcry.

A bronze plaque placed in the stone reads, “The Buddhas were demolished by Taliban officials in 2001,” while the white flag of the country’s new government flutters atop a neighboring gatehouse.

Just yards away, two young warriors stand still.

According to historian Ali A. Olomi of Penn State Abington University, Afghanistan’s new Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund was “one of the architects of the demolition of Buddhas.”

When asked if it was a good idea to blow up the monuments, which is considered one of the worst crimes against world heritage, teenage Taliban member Saifurrahman Mohammadi shows no embarrassment.

Mohammadi, who was recently appointed to the Bamiyan province’s cultural affairs office, remarked, “Well… I can’t really comment.”

He told AFP, “I was really young.” “The Islamic Emirate must have had their reasons if they did it.”

“What is certain is that we are now dedicated to preserving our country’s historical heritage.” It is our duty to do so.” Mohammadi said he recently met with UNESCO officials who had fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took control, urging them to return and ensuring their safety.

Following the Taliban takeover, local officials and former UNESCO personnel headquartered there informed AFP that about a thousand precious antiquities originally held in neighboring warehouses were taken or destroyed.

“I confirm that looting occurred, but it occurred before to our arrival,” Mohammadi stated, blaming the thefts on the void left by the previous authorities’ departure.

“We’re looking into it and attempting to get them back,” he said.

The Bamiyan valley, located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, represents Buddhism’s westernmost expansion from its beginnings on the Indian subcontinent.

Over the centuries, Persian, Turkish, Chinese, and Greek influences have collided there, leaving behind a remarkable constructed environment, much of which remains unexplored.

