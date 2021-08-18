The Taliban are in desperate need of international assistance.

The Taliban have promised to rebuild Afghanistan’s economy, but this will require outside assistance, which there is no assurance it will receive.

Some large donors have already cut off funding to the country, which is one of the poorest in the world, and the World Bank and IMF are considering freezing financial aid if major governments refuse to recognize the new administration.

“Afghanistan is heavily reliant on foreign assistance. According to Vanda Felbab-Brown, an Afghanistan researcher at the Brookings Institution in Washington, “foreign funding is around ten times or perhaps more than the Taliban has been able to get from its own finances.”

“Access to international economic financing and international economic aid will be critical.”

According to World Bank figures, assistance flows will account for 42.9 percent of Afghanistan’s $19.8 billion GDP in 2020.

The Washington-based development lender stated, “Afghanistan’s economy is defined by fragility and aid dependence.”

According to a UN Security Council sanctions committee report from May 2020, the Taliban derives a significant portion of its funding from criminal operations such as the cultivation of poppies used to create heroin and opium, as well as drug trafficking.

According to the article, the group’s revenues range from $300 million to $1.5 billion each year, with extortion of businesses and ransom from kidnappings also providing income.

According to Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, the Taliban are experts at taxing just about everything in regions they control, from government projects to products, and “they will continue to utilize that as a source of funding.”

Despite billions of dollars spent by the international community to help Afghanistan eradicate poppy growing over the years, the country still produces more than 80% of the world’s opium.

After 40 years of conflict, the industry employs hundreds of thousands of people in a country with severe unemployment.

The Afghan economy has suffered as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, and the Taliban has admitted that it will be unable to remedy the situation without outside assistance.

“We’ve spoken to a lot of countries. We want them to contribute to the growth of our economy. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, stated on Tuesday, “We want them to support us.”

The gang, however, will restrict opium production, just as they did when they ran the country from 1996 to 2001, he warned.

The group’s welcome following the surprise capture of Kabul’s capital looks to be less reserved than it was during its first term in power.

