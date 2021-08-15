The Taliban are getting closer to completing their takeover of Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Taliban moved closer to completing a military takeover of Afghanistan after seizing additional major cities, leaving only the isolated capital Kabul to conquer.

On Sunday, the rebels grabbed control of the vital eastern city of Jalalabad, only hours after capturing the northern anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif, completing an incredible 10-day rout of government forces and warlord militias.

“When we awoke this morning, the city was covered in Taliban white flags. They came in without fighting,” claimed Ahmad Wali, a resident of Jalalabad, verifying a claim made by the Taliban on social media.

As the Taliban effectively surrounded Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani’s government appeared to be left with few options: either prepare for a deadly battle for the city or capitulate.

Ghani attempted to project authority in a nationwide address on Saturday, in which he spoke of “re-mobilizing” the troops and seeking a “political solution” to the issue.

However, the loss of Mazar-i-Sharif and Jalalabad is a double whammy for Ghani and his government.

It gave the Taliban, who had fighters within an hour’s drive of Kabul, complete control over any negotiated surrender of the city.

President Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of an additional 1,000 US troops to Kabul to assist in the emergency evacuation of embassy staff and thousands of Afghans who served for US forces and now fear Taliban retaliation.

This was on top of the 3,000 American troops sent in recent days and the 1,000 who remained in Afghanistan after Vice President Joe Biden stated in May that the 20-year military presence in Afghanistan would be phased out by September 11.

Given the failure of the Afghan military forces, that move has drawn more scrutiny, but he claimed Saturday that he had no option.

“I was the fourth president to lead an American military commitment in Afghanistan, following two Republicans and two Democrats. I would not, and will not, turn this conflict over to a fifth generation,” Biden added.

Taliban fighters immediately gained control of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Atiqullah Ghayor, who lives near the city’s iconic blue mosque, said, “They are marching on their trucks and motorbikes, firing into the air in joy.”

According to an adviser to Noor, warlords Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor had fled to Uzbekistan, about 30 kilometers to the north, after leading a militia resistance in the city to support government forces.

Noor later tweeted that the military had deceived them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.