The Taliban are close to forming a new Afghan government, but fighting in Panjshir continues.

Despite fighting in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley on Friday, where forces opposing hardline Islamists say they are facing “heavy” assaults, the Taliban are expected to assemble a government within days.

Days after the United States officially withdrew its soldiers and finished a two-decade conflict, the Taliban face an immense hurdle in transitioning from insurgent group to governmental power.

They are still fighting to put out the final embers of resistance in the Panjshir Valley, which stood firm for a decade against Soviet occupation and the Taliban’s first rule from 1996 to 2001.

The National Resistance Front, which is made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces, is thought to have large weapon caches in the valley, which is around 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kabul.

Pro-Taliban Twitter accounts, on the other hand, posted video clips on Friday alleging to show the new regime’s forces capturing tanks and other heavy military equipment inside the valley.

The assertions could not be verified independently.

While the West has taken a wait-and-see attitude toward the organization, there are hints that involvement with the new leaders is picking up.

China has acknowledged a tweet from a Taliban spokesman stating that the Chinese embassy in Kabul will remain open.

“We hope the Taliban will form an open and inclusive political structure, pursue a moderate and stable home and international policy, and cut ties with all terrorist groups,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the foreign ministry.

Humanitarian flights between Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, and Mazar-i-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan, and Kandahar, in the south, have resumed, according to the United Nations.

Ariana Afghan Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, started domestic flights on Friday, while the United Arab Emirates dispatched a jet delivering “critical medical and food help.”

Meanwhile, Western Union and Moneygram said they were resuming money transfers, which many Afghans rely on for survival from family overseas, and Qatar said it was working to reopen Kabul’s airport, which is a lifeline for relief.

Afghanistan was severely assistance-dependent even before the Taliban’s lightning onslaught, with foreign help accounting for 40% of the country’s GDP.

The United Nations has warned that 18 million people are suffering a humanitarian crisis, with another 18 million on the way.

Qatar’s envoy to Afghanistan told Al Jazeera on Friday that the country hopes to see humanitarian relief corridors established at Afghan airports within 48 hours.

The new overlords have promised to be more lenient. Brief News from Washington Newsday.