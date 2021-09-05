The Taliban advance deep into Afghanistan’s last stronghold, Panjshir Valley.

Taliban forces have moved deep into Afghanistan’s last bastion, the Panjshir Valley, with resistance troops claiming to be holding off the Islamists, but observers warn that they are suffering.

Taliban forces have reached the village of Anabah, where they run a surgical center, according to Emergency, an Italian relief organization that manages a hospital in Panjshir.

Emergency stated in a statement Saturday that “many individuals have evacuated from local communities in recent days,” adding that it was continue to give medical assistance.

“There has been no hindrance with Emergency’s operations so far,” it stated.

“At the Anabah Surgical Centre, we have received a modest number of wounded people.”

Anabah is located 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of the 115-kilometer-long valley, but unsubstantiated reports said the Taliban had also taken control of other regions.

According to Bill Roggio, managing editor of the Long War Journal in the United States, there is still a “fog of war” with unsubstantiated allegations that the Taliban had taken control of various districts, but “it looks awful.”

Both sides claim to have suffered significant losses.

Roggio tweeted Sunday, “The Taliban army has been toughened by 20 years of conflict, and make no mistake, the Taliban trained an army,” adding that “the odds were long” for the Panjshir resistance.

After the US withdrawal and the collapse of the ANA (Afghan National Force), the Taliban army was infused with a large amount of weaponry and munitions, he noted.

Panjshir fighters fought the Soviet forces and the Taliban’s first administration from 1996 to 2001 for a decade.

Ali Maisam Nazary, a spokesman for the resistance who is not in Panjshir, declared on Sunday that the resistance “would never fail.”

However, former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who is holed up in Panjshir with Ahmad Massoud, the son of famed anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has warned of a dire situation.

In a statement, Saleh described the situation as a “large-scale humanitarian calamity,” with thousands of people “displaced by the Taliban attack.”

Pro-Taliban social media boasted of seizing large swaths of the valley, but Nick Waters of the investigative website Bellingcat pointed out that the assertions were not backed up by credible pictures.

“A video showing Taliban within the Panjshir valley will be rather easy to verify,” Waters said.

The Panjshir Valley, bordered by jagged snow-capped peaks, provides a natural defensive advantage, with fighters melting away in the face of invading forces and then launching ambushes firing down into the valley from high peaks.