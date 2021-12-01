The Supreme Court of the United States will hear a case challenging Mississippi’s abortion law.

When a US Supreme Court dramatically altered by Donald Trump hears opening arguments in a case that might roll back 50 years of reproductive rights, abortion in America confronts its most serious challenge in a generation.

The nine justices, six of whom are conservatives, will convene at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) to consider a 2018 Mississippi legislation that bars most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The court is slated to rule by next June, and both advocates and opponents believe that the case ruling might be a watershed moment for women’s reproductive rights.

Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision, established that abortion is a woman’s fundamental right, overturning state restrictions on the operation.

Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision, affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion until the embryo is viable outside the womb, which is usually 22 to 24 weeks.

The Supreme Court’s decisions did not, however, put an end to conservative and religious resistance to abortion, and anti-abortion campaigners believe their time has come after years of political and judicial struggles.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch stated in The Washington Post, “We appreciate the magnitude of what we are asking.”

She claimed that in Roe, the Supreme Court took the onerous process of determining abortion policy “out of the hands of the people” and placed it in the hands of unelected judges who make life and death decisions for Americans.

“It’s past time to make amends,” she remarked.

Mississippi’s 2018 law prohibits abortion beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

It was struck down by lower courts as unconstitutional before reaching the Supreme Court.

The court suggested that it was willing to rethink its past judgements just by agreeing to hear the case, at least when it came to the matter of “viability.”

Mississippi, a conservative Bible Belt state, is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a brief filed with the court, the state stated that “nothing in the constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion.”

Mississippi has the support of 18 other Republican-controlled states, hundreds of legislators, the Catholic Church, and anti-abortion organizations, some of which have spent millions of dollars on public relations campaigns.

Former Vice President Mike Pence's backing for anti-abortion campaigners electrified anti-abortion advocates on Tuesday.