The Supreme Court of the United States is debating the role of spiritual advisors during executions.

A divided United States Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on behalf of a Texas killer who has requested that his personal pastor be allowed to touch him and pray openly when he is executed.

John Ramirez, 37, was set to be executed by lethal injection on September 8 in a Texas prison for killing a convenience store clerk during a 2004 robbery, but the Supreme Court granted a last-minute stay.

Ramirez’s lawyer, Seth Kretzer, asked the court to stop the execution because the Texas Department of Criminal Justice refused to let Ramirez’s Baptist pastor have physical contact with him during the execution or pray aloud in the death chamber.

A spiritual counselor is allowed in the room during an execution in Texas, but they must remain silent and are not allowed to touch the prisoner for security concerns.

On Tuesday, the nine-member Supreme Court, which includes six conservatives and three liberals, heard two hours of oral arguments.

Ramirez’s religious anxieties, according to Kretzer, would be alleviated if his pastor, Dana Moore, was allowed to pray publicly and touch his foot, which is “on the full far end of the body from the point at which the IV line will be implanted into his arm.”

The three liberal justices on the court appeared to sympathize with Ramirez.

“Are you aware of any other states where an execution has gone awry due to a spiritual advisor from outside?” The Texas solicitor general, Judd Stone, was questioned by Justice Elena Kagan.

“No,” Stone replied, but he added that prison officials were concerned about “minimizing risk” during a meticulously planned procedure in a cramped execution chamber.

Ramirez’s comments looked to be contested by at least four of the six conservatives.

“We can expect an endless stream of changes,” Justice Samuel Alito added. “What will happen if the next inmate claims that he has a religious belief that he should touch my knee?” He should take my hand in his. I’d like him to place his hand over my heart.

“With a succession of cases, we’ll have to go over the entire human anatomy.”

Another conservative, Justice Clarence Thomas, questioned whether Ramirez was “gaming the system” in an attempt to postpone his execution.

Chief Justice John Roberts questioned how a judge can determine whether a convicted man’s religious views are “sincere.”

“There is no insincerity” un Mr. Ramirez’s expressed beliefs, according to Kretzer.

Another conservative, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, echoed Texas' claims.