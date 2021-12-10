The Supreme Court of the United States has refused to strike down Texas’ restrictive abortion law.

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court refused to halt a Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks on Friday, but left the door open for abortion providers to sue in lower courts.

Anti-abortion groups applauded the decision, which did not examine the Texas law’s constitutionality, while abortion rights activists were concerned.

“Today’s ruling is not okay,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, the company that runs the Texas abortion clinics that filed the lawsuit. “It’s inhumane, harsh, and unjust.” President Joe Biden expressed his displeasure with the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Texas legislation and reaffirmed his support to abortion rights.

In a statement, the president said, “I will always stand with women to safeguard and defend this long-recognized, fundamental right.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hailed the decision as a “major victory,” while Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser praised the fact that the Texas law will remain in effect for the time being.

“We are relieved that the Texas Heartbeat Act will continue to safeguard unborn infants and mothers while lower court litigation continues,” Dannenfelser said in a statement.

The Texas decision comes just ten days after the court’s conservative majority hinted in another case that they would be inclined to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established abortion access as a constitutional right.

On December 1, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments about a Mississippi law that would prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks, and the court’s right wing — which includes three Trump nominees — appeared set to uphold the statute and possibly overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Mississippi case will be decided by the court in June.

The Texas law prohibits abortion beyond six weeks, when a heartbeat can be detected but many women are unaware they are pregnant, and is the most stringent rule approved in the US since abortion became a constitutional right over five decades ago.

Despite not ruling on the merits of the Texas law, eight of the nine justices agreed that abortion providers’ lawsuits against it could be heard in federal court. Justice Clarence Thomas, on the other hand, was not convinced.

The conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in voicing concerns about the Texas statute and how it was phrased. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.