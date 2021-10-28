The Supreme Court of India has ordered a probe into pegasus snooping.

The Indian Supreme Court ordered an independent probe into the alleged use of Pegasus spyware by the government against journalists, opposition lawmakers, and activists on Wednesday, with the chief judge describing the consequences as “Orwellian.”

According to leaked documents disclosed this year, the malware developed by the Israeli business NSO targeted tens of thousands of people in 45 countries.

More than 1,000 of the people were Indian, and the Supreme Court’s decision came after petitions from people who, according to Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, “raise an Orwellian issue.”

He went on to say that the court had approved the petitions since the administration had “made no explicit denial.”

The court stated that the state cannot be granted a “free pass every time the specter of national security is raised,” and named cyber and computer science specialists to investigate the accusations.

Pegasus software, which is generally only provided to governments and security services, infects phones and gives the user access to the target’s texts and photographs, as well as the ability to monitor their whereabouts.

Critics believe it’s part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government’s escalating assault on dissent and civil liberties in India.

Because of national security concerns, the Indian government will not acknowledge or deny the use of Pegasus. It proposed forming its own committee.

India’s Parliament was disrupted by opposition calls for an investigation shortly after the Pegasus findings were released in July.

Senior opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, journalists, activists, government critics, and former judges were among the Indian phone numbers under monitoring, according to reports.

The list also included a woman who had accused India’s former top justice of sexual harassment.

According to the Washington Post, Pegasus targeted 10 of the more than 20 Indian phones on the list, seven of which were successful.