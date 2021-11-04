The Supply Storm Hits a Historic English Port.

Britain has been experiencing a severe supply chain issue as a result of Brexit and Covid, which has resulted in backlogs in shipments and driver shortages.

Resurgent demand from emerging global markets has caused supply bottlenecks, while stricter immigration laws and bureaucracy for foreign workers has resulted in severe workforce shortages.

However, officials at Portsmouth International Port say they are weathering the storm and are stepping in to help relieve congestion at larger, congested deep-sea ports.

Mike Sellers, the director of a port on England’s south coast, says the scenario is unusual in his decades of experience in the industry.

In front of a mountainous backdrop of neatly placed containers, he told AFP, “I’ve been in the port industry for 30 years and I’ve never experienced such a perfect storm.”

As massive cranes silently transferred cargo between lorries and ships, Sellers added, “It’s a confluence of uncommon elements.”

Portsmouth is surviving the crisis because operators are trying to save time by avoiding taking on empty containers for the return voyage after offloading cargo at nearby Southampton or further east at Felixstowe.

“The logjam has benefitted Portsmouth by repatriating empty containers,” Sellers added, estimating that 10,000 have been shipped back to Asia via Europe.

“Normally, these would be carried back into deep sea container ships. However, in order to save time, vessels waiting to land at deep sea ports are not being refilled with empty containers.” Portsmouth serves as a “short-term relief valve for supply chain concerns,” according to Sellers, by reducing wait times at larger ports.

As a result, compared to its pre-pandemic 2019 level, Portsmouth’s total freight is currently down only 10%.

Smaller volumes of containers that have traveled short distances are processed in Portsmouth.

The worldwide supply constraint and lorry driver scarcity have been worsened by labor shortages in the United Kingdom as a result of stricter admission procedures following the country’s exit from the European Union.

Brexit, which took full effect on January 1 when the United Kingdom exited the European Union’s customs union and single market, has wreaked havoc on export and import activity into the bloc.

As a result, basic food staples such as bottled water, some meat products, and fresh fruit and vegetables have been in short supply.

Fears of a lack of lorry drivers to supply motor fuel sparked a rush at the pumps, resulting in several weeks of empty gas stations and enraged motorists.

The supply chain situation has exacerbated since then, according to Mark Simmonds, policy manager at the British Ports Association.