The Suez-blocking megaship is returning to Asia.

Five months after becoming stuck across the critical canal and crippling world trade, a giant tanker that closed the Suez Canal is returning to Asia, according to authorities.

According to Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie, the MV Ever Given had “successfully passed” the canal after offloading its cargo in Britain and was now on its way to China.

The authority’s “senior” guides were in charge of the vessel’s transit on Friday, according to Rabie.

In aerial video footage provided on the SCA’s Twitter account, the warship was seen travelling in open waters with Egypt-flagged tugboats.

During a sandstorm on March 23, the Ever Given, a monster with a deadweight tonnage of 199,000, became stranded crosswise across the canal.

It took six days for a 24-hour salvage effort to extricate it.

Egypt seized the ship when it was liberated and requested compensation from the ship’s owners, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, for lost canal profits, salvage costs, and waterway damage.

After the Japanese owners negotiated an agreement with Egypt, the Taiwanese-operated tanker steamed out of the Suez last month.

The deal’s contents were not made public, but Egypt had sought more than $900 million in compensation at first, which it later reduced to $550 million.

During the rescue operation, one SCA employee was murdered.

To avoid a repeat of the disaster, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi approved a two-year project to widen and deepen the southern stretch of the river where the ship ran aground in May.

Egypt, which collects a toll from ships passing through the canal, claimed that the crisis cost them up to $15 million per day, while marine insurance put the damage to global trade in the billions.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on world trade and the cargo ship’s blockage, the canal netted Egypt a record $5.84 billion in the past fiscal year, according to the SCA’s Rabie.