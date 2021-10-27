The Sudanese coup jeopardizes the country’s hard-won international support.

Impoverished Sudan has just recently begun to make significant progress in reversing decades of isolation and moving toward much-needed investment and aid. Analysts think the country’s newest military coup jeopardizes progress.

Under despot Omar al-Bashir, the country became a pariah state in the eyes of the West after Washington placed punishing sanctions on his regime for sheltering Islamic militants in the 1990s, including Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

After street protests against his iron-fisted leadership, Bashir was eventually deposed by his own military in April 2019.

Later that year, a shaky civilian-military government shared power, only to be toppled by Monday’s coup.

Sudan only legally removed itself from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism last December, paving the path for more than $50 billion in debt relief and fresh generosity from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank this year.

Sudan was on the right track, according to Alex de Waal, a longstanding Sudan researcher and executive director of the World Peace Foundation in the United States.

“Continuing on this sluggish path of reform served Sudan’s national interests,” de Waal added, “with international support finally beginning to flow in at the size that was required.”

The military, on the other hand, has created “severe risks for Sudan” by detaining civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former international economist, along with some of his ministers and civilian members of the country’s power-sharing council on Monday.

Washington did not spend any time in acting. It halted a $700 million package of economic aid aimed at assisting Sudan’s democratic transition just hours after the coup.

The European Union vowed on Tuesday to cut off financial aid if Sudan’s military did not promptly restore civilians to power.

If such threats are followed out — notably by Western funders and the World Bank — Sudan’s “belated but significant progress toward economic stabilization will unravel,” according to de Waal.

Sudan is one of the world’s poorest countries, and a threefold increase in food prices in late 2018 sparked riots that resulted in Bashir’s overthrow by his own troops.

Medicine and other essentials have recently been in low supply, and inflation is far beyond 300 percent.

Following Bashir’s removal, Gulf monarchs made an initial deposit of $500 million at the central bank as part of a planned $3 billion assistance package to retain their clout in the country.

