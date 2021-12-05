The Success Of COP26 Is Dependant On Trade Officials.

During COP26, a new wave of promises was made to stop the devastating loss of nature caused mostly by agricultural growth. Over 130 countries have committed to halting and reversing deforestation by 2030. Investment institutions with $8.7 trillion in assets promised to eliminate agricultural commodity investments that cause deforestation from their portfolios by 2025.

Producer and consumer countries adopted an unified path to halt deforestation this decade, a first of its type, during the Forest, Agriculture, Trade, and Commodity Dialogue, headed by the United Kingdom and Indonesia.

This renewed urgency to create more sustainable food and land-use systems is welcome, but it will fail in the same way as previous efforts if we don’t consider trade and recognize that how we measure trade success ignores the many ways in which it is deeply linked to the environmental impacts of food systems.

If we don’t have trade leaders in the room when we talk about climate change, the initiatives stated in Glasgow will be meaningless. Given the increased variability that climate change brings to all economic operations, trade ministers must react quickly and contribute to a comprehensive climate mitigation strategy.

The World Trade Organization and its main decision-making body, the Ministerial Conference, provide an exceptional platform for trade officials to set the agenda.

It’s regrettable that continued COVID-19 worries compelled the WTO to postpone its 12th Ministerial Conference, which was scheduled to take place in Geneva from November 30 to December 3, as planned.

“This does not mean that negotiations should come to a halt,” the WTO stated in a statement.

Trade authorities may play a significant role on a national and global level by designing and supporting sustainable policies and agreements, and it is our hope that they will demonstrate climate ambition and continue to achieve as much progress on key sustainability problems as the present pandemic scenario permits.

Why Is It Well Worth It?

Many aspects of today’s trading and investment system are counterproductive to environmental, health, and inclusion goals, and in some cases, they even jeopardize food security.

The hidden costs of global food and land use systems are projected to be around $12 trillion per year, despite the global food system’s market value of $10 trillion.

Why should this matter to trade ministers, whose main focus is on export-driven economic growth? The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.