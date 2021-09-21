The Submarine Agreement Between Australia and the United States Blindsided France.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, welcomed Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Paris in June, expressing concern about the two partners’ contentious submarine contract.

He promised that France would “go further and faster, if feasible” and “react to Australian requirements” in remarks made on the sunlit steps of the Elysee Palace to “dear Scott.”

Morrison didn’t mention the landmark deal, which was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when it was signed in 2016. Macron sounded like a slightly nervous salesman worried about a client slipping away, while Macron sounded like a slightly anxious salesman worried about a client slipping away.

In his public statements, he made no mention of what has become known as “the contract of the century” in France, which has since caused a massive schism in the Western alliance.

On the condition of anonymity, a person close to Macron said, “We had heard about Australian concerns over the contract.” “As a result, we made ourselves available to answer their inquiries and provide guarantees.

“In June, the president took the initiative and invited Morrison.”

Australian reservations were well-documented, with concerns centered on cost overruns and delays, as well as the larger question of whether the 12 submarines would be suitable for purpose once they were deployed in the early 2030s.

Canberra preferred traditional diesel-powered submarines when the contract was signed in 2016.

Five years later, though, a trade war with China and increased worry over Beijing’s assertiveness in the Pacific had prompted calls for nuclear-powered submarines that could stay submerged for longer.

According to interviews with high-ranking French officials, Paris is doing everything it can to keep the contract on track.

Only hours before an official announcement, Paris learned that Australia was abandoning the French plan in favor of a new nuclear submarine alliance with the US and UK known as AUKUS.

The wrath in Paris is directed at what Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has described as “duplicity,” “treachery,” and a “stab in the back,” as well as Morrison’s lack of candour.

The Australian prime minister said on Sunday that Paris would have known Canberra had “deep and severe worries” about French submarines since he and other Australian ministers had raised reservations about the contract “some months ago.”

Macron asked “ScoMo” for specifics about Australian concerns over the deal with France’s Naval Group during their meal at the Elysee Palace in June.

Overall, the conservative Australian's visit "did not go well."