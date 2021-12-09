The street in front of the Saudi embassy will be renamed ‘Jamal Khashoggi Way.’

After the Washington city council chose to commemorate Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the street in front of the Saudi embassy will be renamed “Jamal Khashoggi Way.”

On Tuesday, the council decided unanimously to name the 700-foot (213-meter) length of New Hampshire Avenue between the embassy and the Watergate complex after Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident writer who was working for The Washington Post at the time of his assassination in Turkey.

A council report on the bill stated, “Through his journalism, Jamal Khashoggi was an ardent supporter for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.”

“By naming the street in front of the Saudi Embassy after Jamal Khashoggi, the District is constructing a memorial in his honor that cannot be covered up or suppressed,” the statement stated.

On October 2, 2018, Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after going there from the United States to file paperwork to marry his Turkish girlfriend.

The assassins were a group of men linked to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s palace, who is accused by Western intelligence of ordering the assassination.

A request for response from the Saudi embassy was not returned.

The bill is likely to be signed by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and to pass muster in the US Congress, which scrutinizes all legislation coming from the nation’s capital.

Boris Nemtsov, a famous Vladimir Putin adversary, was slain in Moscow three years prior, and a street outside the Russian embassy was named after him in 2018.