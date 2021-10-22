The stock of a Trump-linked media company has risen yet again.

Early Friday, trade in a new investment vehicle tied to former US President Donald Trump’s fledgling social media firm skyrocketed before being momentarily halted owing to the volatility.

The Nasdaq froze shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is due to merge with Trump’s “TRUTH Social” media firm, after they rose more than 200 percent.

At 14:35 GMT, the stock was up 115.4 percent to $98.01.

Following the announcement of the transaction, Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), soared 357 percent on Thursday.

The Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World issued a joint news statement describing the collaboration as “a rival to the leftist media consortium and a struggle against Silicon Valley’s ‘Big Tech’ businesses, who have exploited their unilateral power to muzzle competing voices in America.”

The partnership will have a “nationwide launch” in the first quarter of 2022, according to the companies.

With his extensive use of social media sites like Twitter and Facebook as president, Trump set the national media agenda.

Trump, on the other hand, was kicked off both platforms after inciting supporters to stage a violent takeover of the US Capitol on January 6, 2018.

Because it is formed only for the purpose of merging with another corporation, a SPAC is frequently referred to as a “blank check” company.

Due to low interest rates, the use of SPACs has increased in recent years, including on Thursday, when office-sharing business WeWork used the approach to go public.