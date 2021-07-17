The stock markets throughout the world have taken a hit as a result of the recent inflation data.

Following news of accelerated consumer price hikes in both the United Kingdom and the United States, global stock markets slumped on Wednesday.

Nearing lunchtime, London equities fell half a percentage point after official data showed UK annual inflation hit a three-year high in June.

In light trade, Frankfurt equities down 0.2 percent, while Paris equities fell 0.3 percent, with many traders absent for the Bastille Day national holiday.

Investors were unnerved by Tuesday’s surprising spike in US inflation, which stoked fears of a likely interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Asia also dipped Wednesday, after overnight Wall Street losses.

Inflation in the US consumer price index jumped to 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in June, the highest level since August 2008.

Meanwhile, the annual CPI rate in the United Kingdom rose to 2.5 percent in June, the highest level since August 2018, according to statistics released on Wednesday.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson stated, “Inflation is getting hotter and hotter.”

“The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will hope that the high readings are the result of a July heatwave caused by areas of the economy that were basically shut down last year.”

The British pound rose to a three-month high against the euro as traders anticipated a Bank of England rate hike.

Investors are concerned about global inflation, fearing that pent-up demand and skyrocketing prices may push authorities to hike interest rates sooner than expected, delaying the post-Covid recovery.

In recent months, rising commodity costs – particularly oil – have been a major cause of inflation in many countries.

However, after soaring this year on expectations of increased demand, world oil prices fell somewhat on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve has frequently emphasized that sharp increases in US consumer prices will be temporary – but investors will be watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday with bated breath.

Powell will almost certainly have to justify the Fed’s vow to keep giving support to the US economy until significant progress has been made in decreasing unemployment and keeping annual inflation over 2%.

As the economy progressively reopens, the Bank of England has warned of a temporary rise in UK inflation reaching 3.0%.

“In both the US and the UK, the trend of increased pricing shows little sign of slowing down,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Only when we see this upward trajectory reverse will markets actually breathe a sigh of relief.”

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.5 percent at 7,085.94 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.2 percent at 15,760.75.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.3 percent at. Brief News from Washington Newsday.