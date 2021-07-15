The stock markets around the world have taken a hit as a result of recent inflation data.

The majority of world stock markets were lower on Wednesday as traders digested news of accelerated consumer price hikes in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

As trading concluded, London equities were down half a point after official statistics revealed that annual inflation in the United Kingdom had reached a three-year high in June.

With many French traders away for the Bastille Day holiday, stock indices in Frankfurt and Paris remained steady.

Investors were unnerved by Tuesday’s surprising spike in US inflation, which fueled fears of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Asian markets tumbled earlier in the day.

In lunchtime trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones index was marginally lower.

Inflation in the US consumer price index jumped to 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in June, the highest level since August 2008.

Meanwhile, the annual CPI rate in the United Kingdom rose to 2.5 percent in June, the highest level since August 2018, according to statistics released on Wednesday.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson stated, “Inflation is getting hotter and hotter.”

“The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will hope that the high readings are the result of a July heatwave caused by areas of the economy that were basically shut down last year.”

The British pound rose to a three-month high against the euro as traders anticipated a Bank of England rate hike.

Investors are concerned about global inflation, fearing that pent-up demand and skyrocketing prices may push authorities to hike interest rates sooner than expected, delaying the post-Covid recovery.

In recent months, rising commodity costs – particularly oil – have been a major cause of inflation in many countries.

However, after soaring this year on expectations of increased demand, world oil prices fell on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve has frequently emphasized that sharp increases in US consumer prices will be temporary – but investors will be watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday with bated breath.

Powell maintained the Fed’s vow to keep providing support to the US economy until significant progress has been made in falling unemployment and keeping annual inflation over 2%, in remarks issued before of the hearings.

As the economy progressively reopens, the Bank of England has warned of a temporary rise in UK inflation reaching 3.0%.

“In both the US and the UK, the trend of increased pricing shows little sign of slowing down,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Only when we see this upward trajectory reverse will markets actually breathe a sigh of relief.”

DOW DOWN 0.1 PERCENT AT 34,843.89 POINTS IN NEW YORK

