The stock market reacts differently to Powell’s nomination, and Europe is concerned.

Other stock markets wobbled Monday as investors worried about inflation and possible new pandemic lockdowns in Europe. US equities rose Monday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell was renominated for a second term, but other stock markets wobbled as investors worried about inflation and possible new pandemic lockdowns in Europe.

After US President Joe Biden nominated Powell for a second four-year term, stock prices on Wall Street opened higher.

By mid-afternoon, stock prices in Paris had risen 0.1 percent, London had risen 0.3 percent, and Frankfurt had fallen 0.1 percent.

“With so much concern about inflation and interest rates, investors are definitely wary of over-committing,” according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“And the threat of lockdowns in Europe, following Austria’s announcement on Friday, has increased that concern,” he said.

Austria startled the markets on Friday by resuming a partial lockdown, rather than solely for the unvaccinated, as had been expected.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cautioned that the country’s current Covid restrictions, which include banning unvaccinated people from specific public venues, “are not adequate.”

“European stocks fell as Angela Merkel stoked fears about the fourth wave of Covid in Europe,” said Fawad Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets.

“Market participants are concerned that more lockdowns could be implemented in other parts of Europe, making the road to recovery from the epidemic much more difficult and raising questions about vaccination efficacy,” Razaqzada added.

“So, after the major stock indices set multiple all-time highs in recent weeks, there’s a genuine chance we’ll see at least a short-term correction as investors wake up to the problems facing the eurozone economy.”

Biden’s decision to re-appoint Powell as Fed chairman came as no surprise to analysts.

Powell, who was appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and took office in 2018, spearheaded the Fed’s response to the massive financial downturn, which saw it reduce its lending rate to zero and pump trillions of dollars into the economy.

Powell, a rich Republican with no academic economics experience, earned Biden’s backing for a second term despite his lack of basic economics training.

“With inflation remaining well above the Fed’s target, traders’ attention will now turn to the December Fed meeting and whether the central bank would increase its tapering pace,” said Forex.com analyst Matt Weller.

“In any case, Powell’s reappointment was always the market’s ‘base case,’ but it was far from a done deal, so market fluctuations on the actual announcement were rather small.”

Earlier in the day, Asian stock markets were divided as investors digested Europe’s new fiscal policy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.