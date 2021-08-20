The stock market has taken a hit as a result of the Fed’s and Delta’s actions.

Fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve’s taper plans, and China’s increasing regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the global recovery surge on Friday.

At lunchtime, London stocks fell 0.2 percent after US private equity company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to buy UK grocer Morrisons for?7.0 billion ($9.6 billion, 8.2 billion euros).

In early afternoon eurozone trade, Frankfurt fell 0.4 percent and Paris fell 0.2 percent.

On demand concerns, world oil prices fell further, while the dollar was mixed against its main rivals.

On Thursday, stock markets plummeted over fears that the latest wave of Covid-19 infections would stifle global growth.

Sentiment was also hit after the Federal Reserve announced that it would start tapering its stimulus program this year.

Investors have also been concerned about the instability in Afghanistan and China’s regulatory crackdown.

“For the time being, sentiment is weak, and with lower trading volumes in August, more market volatility is very likely,” predicts Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Next week’s meeting of central bankers and finance executives in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be closely watched for a taper timeframe and recovery plans from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Due to a lack of business and economic updates, markets may struggle for direction until the later part of next week, according to AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson.

“The Jackson Hole conference, which begins next Thursday, will provide an opportunity for central bankers and other economic decision-makers to lay out their ideas for the next phase of the financial recovery.”

Share prices have been climbing for more than a year, thanks to massive government and central bank assistance, as well as investor anticipation that vaccine rollouts will allow economies to reopen.

However, when some countries reimpose containment measures and infection rates climb, the viral mutation has pushed specialists to reassess their growth forecasts.

On Friday, Hong Kong’s major stock index fell about 2% after Beijing passed a broad privacy rule prohibiting state and private companies from gathering sensitive data on citizens.

The action comes after leaders slammed the brakes on a slew of businesses, mainly internet behemoths, claiming personal data privacy, security, and antitrust violations as justifications.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.2 percent at 7,047.71 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.4 percent at 15,711.46.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.2 percent at 6,591.50.

At 4,122.32, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.1 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1.0 percent at 27,013.25. (close)

Washington Newsday’s Brief News from Hong Kong.