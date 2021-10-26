The stock market has risen after Wall Street set new highs.

On Tuesday, stock markets mainly climbed after Wall Street set new highs, with good corporate earnings overshadowing fears about rising inflation.

Traders added that progress in Washington on US President Joe Biden’s big-spending economic plans gave additional assistance.

However, a new coronavirus outbreak in China, which has put more than four million people on lockdown, has reignited concerns about the world’s second-largest economy and its zero-Covid policies.

“Strong business earnings are boosting morale,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

UBS, the Swiss bank, was the latest to report record earnings, boosted by its wealth management division and investment banking fees.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both reached record highs on Wall Street on Monday.

Ahead of the release of profit reports from industry titans such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter this week, tech firms were lifted when electric vehicle maker Tesla’s valuation surpassed the trillion-dollar barrier.

Facebook reported a $9 billion profit in the third quarter on Monday.

Tokyo’s main stock index led the way higher on Tuesday, rising 1.8 percent by the close, boosted by surveys showing that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will win a majority in the next general election.

However, Hong Kong and Shanghai fell as a result of reports that developer Modern Land had failed a bond payment, the latest hint of stress in China’s real estate market.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at trading firm Oanda, expressed concern about the impact of the recent Delta epidemic in China.

On Tuesday, officials placed the city of Lanzhou, which has a population of four million people, under lockdown, and citizens were warned not to leave their homes unless it was an emergency.

A threat of lockdowns abroad “would exacerbate an already nightmare scenario for stressed global supply networks,” Halley said.

Following Biden’s statement that he believed Democrats would reach an agreement on two big spending bills this week, developments in Washington were also eagerly monitored.

His party has been wrangling for weeks over a social spending measure that is anticipated to cost just under $2 trillion and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets for its monthly policy meeting on Thursday, with traders hoping to learn more about the bank’s monetary policy objectives in light of rising global inflation.

The meeting takes place as financial leaders around the world seek to remove the ultra-loose measures put in place at the outbreak’s inception, with the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates this year, after steps by South Korea and Japan. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.