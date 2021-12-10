The Starbucks Union Vote Is A Win For Generation Z Employees.

Starbucks workers who spearheaded a historic struggle to form a union are mostly in their twenties and show a strong desire to improve working conditions at the coffee shop.

Despite strong corporate pressure to oppose the campaign, they were successful in forming the first union in one of Starbucks’ company-owned US locations.

Richard Bensinger, a seasoned trade union organizer who assisted the young baristas in their campaign, stated, “This generation, this Gen Z, has the highest favorability of unions in my lifetime.”

“They are people who are unable to purchase a property. They work at two different places. They owe money on their education. They are aware that there is a billionaire class and then there is the rest of the population.” Will Westlake, 24, a member of the organizing committee Starbucks Workers United, claims he has personally experienced this dynamic.

He watched as his older sister, who was 11 years his senior, battled to find work in her industry and was forced to perform odd jobs to pay off the $100,000 loan she had taken out for her studies.

He wants to be able to support himself, even if it means working in a cafe.

“The United States is no longer a manufacturing powerhouse. This is a service-based economy, after all “he stated

If those jobs’ working conditions aren’t improved, “70 percent of our population will be poor in the long run,” according to Westlake.

Natalie Wittmeyer, a Starbucks employee for barely a month, rapidly joined the union movement after being outraged by management’s techniques of monitoring staff since the beginning of their campaign.

“I believe I speak for many young people in America who are weary of being treated like trash because we work in fast food… or because you’re young,” she stated.

“At the end of the day, working-class people know what their interests are,” RJ Rebmann, 26, said, “and even when we are being lied to, union broken, and bullied, we can still prevail in the end.”

Given Buffalo’s history of powerful labor movements, which enabled generations of workers to obtain good living conditions, the mobilization of these young people may not be surprising.

Starbucks employees, according to Bensinger, work just as hard as unionized manufacturing workers and want a say in their working circumstances as well as to “not be patronized by the firm.”

He joyfully watched them speak one after the other at the press conference following their victory on Thursday: a resounding victory. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.