The standoff over a bomb threat on Capitol Hill has ended with the suspect surrendering.

A man who threatened to detonate a bomb on Capitol Hill surrendered to police on Thursday, ending an hours-long confrontation that shook lawmakers still reeling from the pro-Trump uprising in January.

The tragedy prompted evacuations and a large police response, sending shivers through a city that had been on high alert for months as political tensions escalated in the aftermath of the tragic US Capitol riot.

The suspect, Floyd Ray Roseberry, an alleged right-wing extremist, had been broadcasting live from his vehicle on social media, attacking President Joe Biden and Democrats, threatening a “revolution,” and screaming about the US government and its conduct in Afghanistan.

He allegedly said that four more sets of explosives were waiting in Washington, and that if police used deadly action against him, they would be detonated along with his bomb.

Much of the complex was sealed off as police and FBI officials worked out a deal with the driver, who seemed to be holding a detonator, according to authorities.

US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters, “He stepped out of the vehicle and surrendered, and the tactical forces that were close by brought him into arrest without incident.”

Police were still looking into whether the vehicle, which was parked on the pavement adjacent to the Library of Congress, had any explosives in it.

Roseberry’s motivations were unclear, according to Manger, but in a Facebook Live stream, he made a series of bizarre threats and demanded to talk with Biden.

“I’m attempting to contact Joe Biden by phone. The bald-headed man with a salt-and-pepper goatee, wearing a white T-shirt, added, “I’m parked up here on the sidewalk right next all this wonderful things.”

“I’m not causing any harm to anyone, Joe. I’m not going to pull the trigger on this. He said, “I can’t.” “I’m telling you, those snipers come in and start shooting this window out, and this bomb goes off,” says the narrator.

Roseberry was seen in his truck, holding a metal can with clay and a box with buttons and cables on top, although it was unclear whether the device was a genuine explosive device.

While he did not identify himself as a political figure, he did mention “the revolution” and stated, “I’m looking for all my other patriots to come out and help me.”

He went on to criticize Biden’s party, stating, “You all realize what you’re doing, Democrats?” You’re suffocating America.”

Andy Stone, Facebook’s policy communications director, confirmed the profile. Brief News from Washington Newsday.