The Squid Game is the most recent cultural phenomenon in South Korea.

Netflix’s mega hit “Squid Game,” a dystopian image of a polarized society, combines a tight plot, social allegory, and unrelenting violence to produce the latest South Korean cultural craze to go global.

It shows South Korea’s poorest citizens, including a debtor, a migrant worker, and a North Korean defector, playing in traditional children’s activities for a chance to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million) in unexplained circumstances.

Players who lose are killed.

The film’s juxtaposition of harmless kid pastimes and fatal repercussions, as well as its high production standards and lavish set design, has made it a worldwide hit.

Netflix’s chief executive predicted “a very good probability” it would be “our biggest show ever” only days after it premiered last month.

It’s the latest example of South Korea’s popular culture’s expanding influence, as exemplified by K-pop sensation BTS and the subtitled Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

According to critics, the show’s themes and critique of capitalism’s faults are pertinent everywhere — especially now that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening global inequities — and are crucial to its universal appeal.

According to Sharon Yoon, a Korean studies professor at the University of Notre Dame in the United States, “the growing inclination to prioritize profit over the wellbeing of the individual” is a “phenomenon that we experience in capitalist societies all over the world.”

Netflix stated in February that it would spend $500 million on South Korean shows and features this year alone.

“We’ve seen the world fall in love with fantastic Korean content, developed in Korea and viewed by the globe on Netflix,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, said at the time.

“Our commitment to Korea is unwavering. We’ll keep investing in and collaborating with Korean creators in a variety of genres and formats “Added he.

War, poverty, and authoritarian administrations have shaped South Korea’s history, prompting artists to explore authority, violence, and societal issues.

This has resulted in a thriving cultural environment, whose various manifestations have attracted ever-larger international audiences throughout the years.

Before South Korean cinema was adorned with accolades at European festivals, K-pop created massive fan bases around the world, and “Parasite” took Korean-language movies mainstream, K-dramas became enormously popular with Asian television audiences.

The Oscar winner from Bong Joon-ho explores the meaning of modern-day poverty in this savage satire about the expanding gap between rich and poor.