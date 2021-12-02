The Spectacular Terraced Ricefields of Vietnam Are Awaiting Tourists.

Local farmers take buffalo into the paddies as the morning sun breaks through the mist above Vietnam’s terraced rice fields, as another day passes without tourists in their highland homeland.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Mu Cang Chai area in northern Yen Bai province had become a popular tourist destination for both foreign and domestic visitors.

The Hmong, a minority tribe that makes up the majority of the area’s inhabitants, live on the beautiful terraces that rise up to 1,000 meters above sea level.

Visitors used to be able to rent the Hmong women’s colorful traditional outfits, and men could make up to $30 a day driving them up narrow muddy pathways into the hills.

In September and October, when the crops become a gleaming golden, the paddy fields are especially lovely.

“We used to get a lot of tourists,” Lo Thi Loan, a farmer, told AFP.

“However, because to virus movement restrictions, all of the rice fields are vacant this year.”

Some international visitors came earlier this month on the island resort of Phu Quoc and in other tourist spots further south, as Vietnam has just begun to open its doors to the outside world.

However, because to a significant epidemic of Covid-19, it is unclear whether the country will fully open.