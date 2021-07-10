The Spanish Prime Minister unveils a younger cabinet that is dominated by women.

Spain’s prime minister, whose Socialist party has been polling poorly, reshuffled his cabinet on Saturday, appointing a younger, female-dominated cabinet that he promised would oversee a post-Covid economic rebirth.

“Today is the first day of the resurrection government,” says the president. As he announced the change, Pedro Sanchez said it was the first since his left-wing minority alliance took office in January 2020.

In public polls, his alliance, which includes Socialists and the radical-left Podemos party, is trailing the conservatives.

When Sanchez unveiled the new cabinet, he called it a “generational renewal” because the average age of the ministers had dropped from 55 to 50.

Women currently account for 63 percent of the population, up from 54 percent in the previous administration.

“This will once again make our country the model for gender equality,” Sanchez added.

The cabinet will strive toward “economic revitalization and employment creation” once the worst of the pandemic has passed, in part utilizing the Covid-19 recovery funds that Spain will get from the European Union.

Sanchez described the money as a “huge opportunity,” saying that Spain’s economic revival “must be digital… must be green… and she has to be a feminist.”

In the 22-member cabinet, Podemos preserved their five portfolios.

Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s ambassador to France, took the post of Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya. Carmen Calvo, a socialist who served as the government’s number two, has also departed the cabinet, and has been replaced by Nadia Calvino, the economy minister.

Over the last few months, the Spanish government has been weakened.

Podemos and the Socialists were defeated by the conservative Popular Party in regional elections in Madrid early in May. (PP).

Following that election, opinion polls indicated the PP and the far-right Vox would win an absolute majority in parliament if a general election were held; by the end of May, polls showed the PP and the far-right Vox would win an absolute majority in parliament if a general election were held.

On Saturday, its head, Pablo Casado, slammed the reorganization, writing on Twitter, “Spain’s problem is Sanchez, he is the one who should resign.”

The government’s move to pardon nine Catalan separatists in June has also sapped public support.

The pardons were slammed by Spain’s right-wing opposition and the Supreme Court, but Madrid thought they would spur discussions with Catalonia’s new leader, Pere Aragones, who was more open to dialogue than his hardline predecessor.

Since coming to power, Sanchez's government has leaned on the support of ERC, a socialist Catalan separatist group, which wants talks to end the separatist struggle in wealthy.